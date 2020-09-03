Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers

TikTok marketing

TikTok launched a marketing program on Thursday to attract more advertisers with tools to measure the success of ad campaigns that run on its popular short video app.

The program will allow brands and marketers to run ad campaigns on its app, that at present has about 20 certified partners including digital marketing platform MakeMeReach and data analytics company Kantar, TikTok said in a blog.

TikTok’s advertising business is still nascent, but the company owned by China’s ByteDance has become a popular place for brands that aim to reach the app’s young audience, who flock to it for lip-syncing, dancing and comedy sketch videos.

ByteDance has been ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump to divest TikTok’s operations in the country amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.

Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among the suitors for the assets. However, China’s new rules around tech exports mean the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations could need Beijing’s approval.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine

Pakistan

K-Electric to establish its own 500 KV grid by 2021: Omar Ayub

Must Read

Exports record 19.5% decline due to ‘unprecedented rains’ in Aug

Business

FBR to promote tax culture through educational institutions


ARY NEWS URDU