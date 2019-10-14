Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


TikTok rival launched by Russia’s Yandex

MOSCOW: Russian internet firm Yandex on Monday released a short video app for fashion and style that it hopes will compete with China’s TikTok app.

The Yandex app is called Sloy, the Russian word for layer, the company said in a statement.

It is currently only available in App Store in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Its release on Android is planned for 2020, and the company is considering release in Europe and the United States next year, Yandex said.

TikTok, which has more than 500 million users a month and is particularly popular with teenagers in China, allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

New Zealand creates unit to ‘disrupt’ online extremism in aftermath of…

Business

German security rulebook to keep 5G door open to Huawei

ScienceTechnology

Facebook’s Libra faces support test

ScienceTechnology

Facebook researchers use maths for better translations


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close