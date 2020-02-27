A dangerous TikTok prank called the “skull breaker challenge” has gone viral, causing serious head injuries to children attempting it.

The challenge that first emerged in Spain, involves three people standing next to each other to jump. The two outside members kick the legs of the person in the middle from under him when he jumps, throwing them off-balance where they hit their heads.

“skull breaker” challenge is the new headache in schools. Several children have been fractured. The trend is viral #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/8CLU8etz9H — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) February 15, 2020

A teenager at a US school sustained a concussion last week because of the prank, according to a report.

“They said all you got to do is jump,” Ke’Avion Hearn told a TV channel. “I jumped, they kind of kicked me out under my legs so I can’t land. All I remember is being on the floor.”

Ke’Avion was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a concussion.

His mother, Kimberly Hearn said the situation could have been worse for her son, who underwent several surgeries and chemotherapy for a brain tumor.

“Why would you target him? He’s been through enough,” she said. “He doesn’t deserve that, no child deserves that.”

BEWARE: This TikTok video challenge can land you in trouble

In a similar incident in New Jersey, a 13-year-old boy was hospitalised a month ago after he fell victim to the same cruel prank.

“I was just shocked. I was beside myself that two kids pulled a prank on my son and that landed him in the hospital,” Marc Shenker said.

Shenker said his son is still experiencing concussion-like symptoms that have forced him to be placed on academic restriction.

A woman in Arizona shared her story earlier this month saying her young son was left with serious head and facial injuries when two students pulled the prank on him.

“He landed hard flat on his back and head, as he struggled to get up he lost consciousness, he fell forward landing on his face,” Valerie Hodson explained in a Facebook post.

A TikTok spokesperson told Fox News in a statement that was working to remove any videos about the prank.

“The safety of our users is our top priority at TikTok, and we do not allow content that encourages or replicates dangerous challenges that might lead to injury. The behavior in question is a violation of our Community Guidelines and we will continue to remove this content from our platform.”

