Wearing socks help in falling asleep earlier, says doctor in TikTok video

A doctor has tried to put a full stop to a debate if wearing socks to bed helps in falling asleep earlier after she gave medical reasoning to prove her point in a TikTok video.

Doctor Jess Andrade, who has more than one million followers on TikTok, shared her recent video titled ‘Socks to bed?’ The video has garnered a staggering 17 million views as she explained why it can improve your sleep.



The doctor said: “So let’s talk about people who wear socks to bed. Wearing socks makes your feet warm and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down.

“The body being cool tells the brain that it’s time for bed. So actually, people that wear socks tend to fall asleep faster.”

The video was captioned: “I wear socks to bed so don’t come at me I’m not weird”, but it didn’t deter sock haters from taking to the comments.

One of them wrote: “I can’t breathe if I wear socks to bed.” Another one wrote: I can’t sleep with socks it’s so uncomfortable.” A third one wrote: “Ok, I’m a fan of nonsense but socks to bed… you’ve crossed the line.”

