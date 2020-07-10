TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s music video is out

A music video featuring popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has just been released. This is the starlet’s first song.

On Friday, Bilal Saeed’s One Two Records released a new song by Sarmad Qadeer.

The Punjabi song is titled Shayar. It stars Pakistan’s top TikTok star Jannat Mirza and Ali Josh.

The music video marks Mirza’s debut into the mainstream showbiz industry. Mirza boasts 7.5 million followers on the video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

The video which premiered almost six hours ago has more than 180,000 views on YouTube.

Mirza’s fans who were earlier eagerly waiting for her acting debut have showered love and praise.

Comments

comments