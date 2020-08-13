Web Analytics
TikTok star lands Netflix comedy special

Sarah Cooper TikTok

LOS ANGELES: Comedian Sarah Cooper, who became a TikTok sensation with satirical videos of President Donald Trump, will appear in her own variety special on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will feature vignettes on politics, race, gender, class, “and other light subjects,” Netflix said in a statement. Set to air in the fall, the special also will feature guests taking part in interviews and sketches.

Cooper, 42, became popular in April after she began posting short videos on social media app TikTok of herself lip-syncing to remarks by Trump.

 

Her “How to medical” video, set to Trump’s widely criticized comments suggesting UV light and disinfectant might be able to fight the novel coronavirus, has been viewed more than 22 million times on TikTok.

Cooper began her career by performing stand-up comedy while working at companies including Google and Yahoo. She has written two books, including “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings,” and she appeared as a guest host of late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday.

 

How to real estate

