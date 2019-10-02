TikTok user kills three to prove himself a ‘villain and devil’

BIJNORE: A 30-year-old TikTok user, Ashwini Kumar alias ‘Johnny Dada’ posing himself as a ‘villain’, has been accused of three cold-blooded murders after being found posting messages like ‘I will destroy everything’, ‘Devil is ready now’ and ‘See my havoc’, it emerged on Wednesday.

The prime suspect is a drug addict, however, he has no criminal record until he allegedly gunned down two including 25-year-old son and nephew of a local BJP leader in Barhapur area of Bijnor located in India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The horrible incident took place on September 27 when he opened fire on the duo following a dispute and later ran away from the busy market while waving his pistol, Gulf News reported.

Read: TikTok videos by airline crew worry aviation watchdog

Kumar is known for his video where he poses as a villain, whereas, he was also caught publishing violent messages on his Facebook account like ‘I will destroy everything’, ‘Devil is ready now’ and ‘See my havoc’.

The ‘villain’ killed a 27-year-old girl named as Nikita Sharma after barging into house and opened fire on her and fled from the crime site. The crime was reported just three days after the previous murders.

Read: TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor gunned down

According to reports, the deceased girl was reportedly working with a hotel in Dubai and arrived in Bijnore to attend a wedding there. Sharma is expected to marry a sub-inspector posted in Chennai on December 2. The girl succumbed to injuries a day after she was shot.

Local security forces are now searching for the man and put a reward of Indian rupee 25,000 for providing information about Kumar.

Comments

comments