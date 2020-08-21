TikTok video of guy finding broken window on flight goes viral

A video shared by a TikToker from Montreal about finding a broken window on a flight went viral in no time.

The guy said he discovered the window he was sleeping up against was broken. After informing the captain, he was told they would land “as soon as possible.”

Karl Haddad, 20, documented the entire July incident and uploaded it twice to TikTok. Both of his videos have been hugely popular.

Haddad said he was exhausted and quickly nodded off when the flight took off. “Right after half an hour in, I was sleeping on the window, and I [realize] it’s broken. I poked at it a little bit to see if it was a big crack,” he said, adding that he had a “mini heart attack for about 10 minutes.”

“The [flight attendant] came and she asked if I was fine. I told her yes, and that the window was cracked. She asked me to poke it in front of her. She said it was pretty bad, and she said she was going to call the captain.”

A few minutes later, the captain came over to him and, according to Haddad, told him since it was just the “inside layer” of the window, it was not extremely urgent, and he did not notify the rest of the passengers on the flight. Haddad said the captain assured him and his sister, who was sitting next to him, that they were landing “as soon as possible.”

Haddad said the captain was “professional” and handled the situation well.

Despite saying in his TikTok that the crew “decided to force landing,” he clarified that it was not an emergency landing to a different destination. He said the plane landed in the Montreal airport, but he suspected that the flight started to descend immediately after the captain was informed of the window. He also claims saw in the live flight map that the plane had immediately dropped altitude.

He has no confirmation that this was due to the broken window.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for for the airlines, said they had looked into the matter that the broken mechanism of the window was “not a critical structural part.”

“The part in question is a window blind frame assembly where the window blind slides up and down,” they said. “This is a plastic part of the trim around the window and not a critical structural part.”

Comments

comments