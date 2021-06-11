TikTok video shows man fighting off sharks while trying to catch fish

In a jaw-dropping moment, a man was captured in a TikTok video fighting off sharks while trying to save a fish caught by him as he stood thigh-deep in the Indian Ocean’s crystal clear waters.

The video shows a man hooking a fish in the Indian Ocean when suddenly blacktip sharks enter the scene and attempt to snatch the fish out of his hand. As the predators tried to latch onto the prey, Watson did well to hold onto his catch.

However, his efforts proved futile when one of the sharks jumped out and hit the fish with its sharp teethes, causing blood to pour into the ocean.

The blood attracts the sharks as they make their move again, prompting Watson to kick around in the shallows to scare them away as they darted around his legs.

“At first I was just worried about him taking my fish but then I became concerned that one of the three sharks could grab my leg in the frenzy,” Watson said as he ran out of the waters.

“I was fortunate to walk away uninjured and would have been in trouble if I had been bitten as there was no phone service in the area,” he said.

The fishing guide shared the footage on TikTok, where it rapidly went viral, racking up more than 2 million views.

