LAHORE: The boy who died yesterday in an alleged firing accident while making a TikTok video is suspected to have been shot with intent according to the police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The case upon complaint of the aggrieved father has been lodged against unknown men and the police have added sections for murder in his case.

Apart from the accidental bullet shot while making a video for a famous short-videomaking platform, and suicide suspicions, the case is now being investigated on murder sections as well.

Earlier it was reported that a 22-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself while shooting a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform.

READ: 22-year-old accidentally shoots himself while recording TikTok video in Lahore

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Sundar Sharif area where a 22-year-old boy named Dawood along with his another 25-year-old TikToker friend was filming a video with a pistol. Dawood accidentally squeezed the trigger and shot himself in the eye.

The 25-year-old TikToker, who was also shooting a video along with Dawood received bullet wounds and was shifted to hospital.

According to the initial investigation report prepared by police, the incident occurred during filming a video for TikTok.

