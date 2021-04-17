In an amazing optical illusion, a woman shared a TikTok video, where she could be seen driving her jeep through white clouds on a highway in the sky.

In a video that has gone viral, a woman named Hannah Cosby who hails from California’s San Diego has shared an intriguing optical illusion.

She can be seen sitting in her Jeep, ‘driving’ through white clouds ‘on a highway in the sky’, with one of her hands hanging out the window.

There is a catch, though. The scenery might have caught your eye and it might indeed look like she is flying, but in reality, she isn’t. When the camera finally pans to the front it all makes sense and proves that looks can, indeed, be deceiving.

The video was shot at the top of Mount Haleakala, Maui, Hawaii. Though, both the car and background is real, she is actually driving on the road and is at a certain height which makes it seem like she was in a ‘flying jeep.’

Since been shared last month, the original video posted on TikTok has raked in millions of views.

It was reported that Hannah had spent the day driving around the picturesque island of Maui, hiking and swimming with her two other friends, before the incredible footage was captured.

“It definitely looks like the car is flying. I know that many people were disappointed by the end of the video to see that we were actually on a road and not flying after all,” she told local media.

