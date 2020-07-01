Judi Dench says TikTok videos saved her life during lockdown

English actress and author Judi Dench is keeping herself occupied during the coronavirus lockdown by posting videos on TikTok.

The Shakespearean actress is filming TikTok videos with her 22-year-old grandson, Sam Williams.

Her videos featuring various skits and dance numbers have almost more than 100,000 hits. “It [Tik Tok] saved my life,” Dench said in an interview about the viral videos.

Her grandson, Williams look after editing and other technical aspects.

Judi Dench’s grandson is doing TikTok dances with her over FaceTime. I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/7yX08ib0rP — CD (@claireyfairy1) April 15, 2020

The actress says that TikTok helps her cope in a climate where “every day is so uncharted.”

“You wake up and you wonder what day it is, and then you wonder what date it is and sometimes what month,” lamented the James Bond actress. “And then you think, ‘Well, what do I do today?’ And if the prospect is, ‘Well, what is there to do today?’ ”

She shared that William also makes her rehearse the moves.

Meanwhile, TikTok is keeping her busy, she wonders if theatres will ever open again. She has formerly worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre in the UK.

Comments

comments