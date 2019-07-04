TikTok helps woman finding her missing husband

NEW DELHI: An woman has reportedly found her husband after spotted him on TikTok app after he went missing three years ago.

The wife had previously filed a missing persons’ case with the police soon after her husband’s disappearance. However, local police department has failed to trace him before he was spotted on the video app.

The interesting story came from India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu where the missing man reportedly named as Suresh was found at Hosur city, which is 200 kilometres away from where his wife lived in Viluppuram district.

Suresh was spotted by one of his wife’s relative while using TikTok, an app which allows users to create and share videos, which she reported to local police.

Police said that Suresh man had fled in 2016 and since then been in a relationship with another woman, foreign media reported.

Local police told media that they had counselled the couple and now they are back together.

Earlier on April 24, it emerged that India’s Madras High Court had moved to lift a ban on popular video app TikTok in the country, two lawyers involved in the case said, in a boost for its developer Beijing Bytedance Technology.

In the same month of April, the court in Tamil Nadu ordered the central government to prohibit TikTok downloads, saying the app was encouraging pornography and could expose children to sexual predators.

Acting upon subsequent instructions from the federal IT ministry, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google last week removed TikTok from their Indian app stores.

But on Wednesday, hearing a plea from Bytedance, the state court reversed its April 3 decision pushing for the ban, K. Neelamegam, a lawyer who argued against Bytedance in the case, told Reuters.

Neelamegam added that his client, an individual who had filed a public interest litigation calling for the ban, did not plan to appeal the court’s latest decision.

The app has more than 120 million users in India, but has also faced criticism from some for hosting inappropriate content.

