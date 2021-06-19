TikToker arrested over ‘fraud’ with Ertugrul actor handed over to CIA

LAHORE: A local court on Saturday granted two-day physical remand of famous TikToker Kashif Zameer in a case related to alleged fraud with Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s hero Engin Altan.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rehman Ilahi.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case informed the magistrate that TikToker Zameer invited the Turkish actor to Pakistan for different events and handed him a bogus cheque of Rs80 million, after which the actor cut short his visit and left the country.

Also Read: Police arrest ‘fraudster’ Kashif Zameer who hosted Engin Altan

He said an First Investigation Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused on a complaint of Altan, requesting the court to grant his remand for investigation. The court approved his two-day physical remand and directed the IO to produce him on next hearing along with a progress report.

According to the First Investigation Report (FIR) lodged at Racecourse police station, the accused issued the Ertuğrul actor bogus cheques against some agreements and defamed him by using his name and pictures without his permission for ulterior motives.

Engin Altan had submitted an online application to the IG Punjab seeking against TikToker Kashif Zameer.

Comments

comments