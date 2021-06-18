TikToker who duped Ertugrul star remanded in police custody

LAHORE: TikToker Kashif Zameer who cheated hit Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul’s hero Engin Altan into becoming the brand ambassador of his fake firm was remanded into police custody on Friday.

The police produced the accused before a judicial magistrate and requested his physical remand for investigation. The court handed his custody over to the police for one day and directed the investigation officer to produce him before the court tomorrow.

The TikToker was arrested Thursday evening for a second time by Lahore’s CIA Iqbal Town police for possessing a vehicle with a fake government number plate, illicit arms and artificial jewellery.

Also Read: Police arrest ‘fraudster’ Kashif Zameer who hosted Engin Altan

Previously, he was apprehended for duping the Ertugrul star by inviting him to Pakistan beside sending him a fake draft of hefty amount to become the brand ambassador of his fake firm.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) CIA Mian Shafqat said a police team raided Kashif Zameer’s residence where they seized a vehicle with a green number plate, illicit arms and artificial gold jewellery.

Also Read: Ertugrul star’s Pakistani host Kashif Zameer gets bail

The police officer told the media that Zameer is a history-sheeter with six cases registered against him for defrauding people in Lahore and Sialkot. Zameer will be interrogated in different cases related to cheating Ertugrul star and other victims, he added.

Comments

comments