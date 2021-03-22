TikToker Hareem Shah allegedly attacked by friends, registers FIR

ISLAMABAD: TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday approached police after she was allegedly beaten and tortured by her two friends in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah approached Golra Police Station of Islamabad to lodge FIR against the accused.

In FIR, the TikToker stated that she was brutally tortured at home by Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naz. Hareem Shah said she came to Islamabad from Karachi for shooting purposes and was residing in a flat in E-11.

“On March 18, Bahadur Sher Afridi and Ayesha Naz came to my flat and started beating me with no reason,” reads the FIR. According to the TikToker, they brutally tortured her, left her injured and ran away.

The TikTok star enjoys a massive following on TikTok and holds a controversial social media presence.

Back in February, the TikToker slapped the controversial cleric Mufti Qavi.

TikTok star Hareem Shah also posted a video on Instagram slapping a former member of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Abdul Qavi. She also wrote a caption in a video, “Will share the reason for slapping Mufti Qavi soon.”

