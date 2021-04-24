Boys have to work really hard to get popular: TikTok star Kanwal Aftab

TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry, both of whom boast more than a million followers on the video-sharing app, think that boys have a little harder in the entertainment industry.

Talking to host Nida Yasir on the Good Morning Pakistan show the couple, who recently tied the knot after meeting through TikTok, shared the story of how they met and hit it off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

Zulqarnain, who joined TikTok before Kanwal, had 1.3 million followers when he met his wife-to-be at a Falak Shabir concert and found out that she already had a million followers!

When asked whether he helped her get to a million, Zulqarnain replied, “No, she was quite intelligent on her own! When we first met, Kanwal told me she had a million followers and I was like wow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

“Boys have to work quite hard…” he continued before Kanwal interjected and added, “Yes, boys really do have to work really hard to get popular but girls are more blessed I guess in this.”

She went on to add that girls always manage to get more attention and fame, be it negative or positive.

The couple also elaborated on the formula for their own success on the platform, saying that even on TikTok, Pakistanis only want entertainment and that’s what works.

Well, there you have it!

Watch the interview here:

