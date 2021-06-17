TikToker Kashif Zameer who defrauded Ertugrul star arrested again

LAHORE: TikToker Kashif Zameer has been arrested by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police for possessing arms and a vehicle with having a green-coloured number plate and blue light in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

TikToker Kashif Zameer had earlier been arrested for defrauding Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan by inviting him to visit Pakistan besides posting him bogus cheques worth Rs90 million for appointing him as the brand ambassador of his fake company.

Kashif Zameer was arrested once again for possessing a vehicle with a fake government number along with a blue light, arms and artificial jewellery. The arrest was made by Lahore’s CIA Iqbal Town police.

According to Deputy Superintendant Police (DSP) CIA Mian Shafqat, a police team raised Kashif Zameer’s residence where they have recovered a vehicle with a green number plate, arms and artificial gold jewellery.

The accused introduced himself as a government officer before the policemen. Later, the cops also recovered a 9mm pistol and bullets from his possession.

The police officer told the media that Zameer has a criminal background while six cases were also registered for defrauding people in Lahore and Sialkot.

Police revealed that he used to defraud people by wearing heavy jewellery. They added that Kashif Zameer will be interrogated in different cases including defrauding Ertugrul star and other victims.

A case was registered against Zameer at the local police station.

Earlier it emerged that Kashif Zameer is a wanted criminal, with nearly 8 cases booked against him. The police party had also arrested Mian Kashif Zameer after the emergence of his criminal record.

According to a criminal record of gold-laden Kashmir Zameer available with ARY News, four cases were registered against him in Lahore, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

The cases include serious offences including fraud, betrayal of trust, car theft, and robbery.

Zameer, who was seen everywhere with the Turkish star during his first-ever visit to Pakistan, had struck a deal of one million dollars with Engin Altan.

Kashif Zameer is the managing director of the Chaudhry Group of Companies and invited the Ertugrul star to visit Pakistan.

In February, the Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan had officially announced the cancellation of his agreement made with the Pakistani company.

“I am cancelling the agreement with the Pakistani company as a brand ambassador,” Engin Altan had said in a statement, adding that company owner Mian Kashif Zameer did not fulfil any of the conditions under the agreement.

The Turkish actor had also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the company owner Kashif Zameer.

The actor had said that his visit to Pakistan had given him the opportunity to meet the loving people of Pakistan and explore the beautiful country (Pakistan). The Turkish actor announced that he will soon visit Pakistan again.

