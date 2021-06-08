NEVADA: In a bizarre incident, a TikToker using Google Earth spotted creepy men wearing white cloaks in an abandoned town in Nevada, US.

TikToker Jason Cline has left thousands of netizens baffled after he posted a video of himself checking out Nevada state of the USA on Google Earth.

In a video that went viral on social media, he can be seen zooming into the landscape and continues until he reaches a deserted town. The area he zoomed into is called Rhyolite, which is located in Nye County. It is 120 miles away from Las Vegas.

Jason says that users will be able to spot a circular marking while they are zooming into the location on Google Earth.

When he switches to street-view after zooming into the circular markings, he sees a group of hooded men huddled together on a field.

“I’m like, literally, I don’t think I’m supposed to see this. You’re going to scroll over and see a man in all white on a bicycle looking really creepy,” says Jason.

He said, “But that’s not the scariest part, watch. When you flip around there’s a whole group of them in a circle doing some sort of weird ceremony or something. I don’t know you guys.”

However, it turns out that the group spotted by Jason is actually a collection of statues that was created by a Belgian artist, according to a LadBible report.

The town, however, has a livelier history. It was established in the early 1900s and was one of the several mining camps in the region filled with gold-seekers, miners, and developers. But after 1911, the town started losing people after one of the mines ran out of business. By 1920, the town had no people.

