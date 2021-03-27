CCTV installation planned to halt timber smuggling in KP

PESHAWAR: In a bid to take stern action against timber smuggling in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the provincial government has decided to install CCTV at forest check-posts, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The decision to crackdown against the timber mafia was taken during a meeting headed by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, where it was decided to expedite measures needed against cutting of trees and forests.

The meeting decided to install CCTV cameras at the province-wide forests check-posts in order to keep a close eye on the movement of timber.

He further directed to devise a comprehensive mechanism for safeguarding the forests in the province. “All measures should be taken as per the devised timelines,” the chief minister said adding that safeguarding forests and wildlife was amongst their top priority.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2020, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government set the new record by planting more trees during the plantation campaign held on Tiger Force Day (August 9).

Read More: Govt launches app to track ongoing plantation drive

According to a report by KP Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, overall 3.5 million saplings were planted in different cities of the province on the Tiger Force Day observed on August 9.

Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have collectively planted 1.5 million saplings on August 9, according to data.

Comments

comments