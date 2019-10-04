Time-scale promotions to be granted to police officials: Sindh chief secretary    

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday announced to grant time-scale promotions to police officials from grade 1 to 6, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in connection with police reforms, Mumtaz Ali Shah okayed time-scale promotions to 1286 low-grade employees of police department.

The meeting also decided to recruit over 200 policemen under ‘son quota’ and agreed to change the uniform of Sindh police.

It was also decided to allocate 0.5 per cent quota for transgender in the police force. The land of police stations would be transferred in the name of Sindh police.

In an attempt to boost morale of traffic police officials, the chief secretary decided to pay 30 per cent of the fine collection to the officials. He said that driving lance offices will be set up in every district.

Earlier on April 17, Government of Sindh had finalized the police reforms act, provincial adviser Murtaza Wahab had said.

The proposed police act had been prepared in view of the overall situation in the province, Wahab had said in a statement. All rules had been reviewed under the the Supreme Court’s order.

A concerned committee of ministers had completed consultations with legal experts, while the input of police officials and their proposals have also been added in the proposed law, the adviser had said.

