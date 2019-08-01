Time to switch to alternative resources, discourage use of plastic bags: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari lauded on Thursday the Ministry of Climate Change’s decision to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital from August 14.

Addressing an event here, she said: “We need to discourage the use of plastic and polythene bags not only at official level but also at domestic level and for this purpose we need to educate our society about the hazardous and destructive effects of polythene bags.”

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was also present on the occasion.

Mazari was of the view that climate change has become one of the most burning issues of these times and the whole world is vulnerable to its dangerous consequences.

“It is a call of time to switch to alternative resources and to do away with the habit of using plastic and polythene bags,” she said, admiring the incumbent government and the climate change ministry to take a timely and constructive step for the safety of human beings.

Zartaj Gul said the government has decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags from August 14 to ensure a clean and green environment.

On this occasion, she distributed alternate cotton bags among the workers of the human rights ministry.

