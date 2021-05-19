‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ starring Rose Leslie begins production in NY

HBO Original drama series ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ is in production in New York. The series will star ‘Game of Thrones’ fame Rose Leslie, ‘Divergent’ fame Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

David Nutter (Emmy winning director for HBO’s “Game of Thrones) joins the production as an executive producer and will direct the six-episode first season.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now,” said Steven Moffat, Writer and Executive Producer.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Drama Programming said, “Steven Moffat is the perfect writer to bring this beloved book and genre-bending story about marriage to life. We also couldn’t be more thrilled that David Nutter will be returning to HBO to direct all episodes of the season.”

Comments

comments