Timely completion of CPEC projects govt’s top priority: PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that timely completion of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was the top priority of his government, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that they were working expeditiously on the CPEC projects.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, CPEC, 70thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation and other matters were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan deeply appreciated Chinese leadership and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Read More: PM expresses satisfaction over progress on CPEC projects

Emphasizing the time-tested “All-weather strategic co-operative partnership”, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden Pakistan-China ties.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the prime minister to participate in the ‘Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit’, to be held in July this year. The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Nong Rong reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and accords high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.

Comments

comments