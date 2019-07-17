‘Tiny takeaway for India but a bigger one for Pakistan’: Sherry weighs in on Jadhav ruling

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Senate Sherry Rehman, weighing in on the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling in the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, said there is “tiny takeaway for India but a bigger one for Pakistan.”

“While ICJ called for granting consular access it has denied 4 substantive pleas from India including annulling the #Jhadav sentence, releasing him, or retrying in a civilian court,” she tweeted.

“They did not challenge the jurisdiction India was hoping for. Tiny takeaway for India, bigger 1 for Pakistan.”

While ICJ called for granting consular access it has denied 4 substantive pleas from India including annulling the #Jhadav sentence,releasing him,or retrying in a civilian court.They did not challenge the jurisdiction India was hoping for.Tiny takeaway for India,bigger 1 for Pk — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 17, 2019

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan.

“He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan. This is a victory for Pakistan,” he added.

While ICJ called for granting consular access it has denied 4 substantive pleas from India including annulling the #Jhadav sentence,releasing him,or retrying in a civilian court.They did not challenge the jurisdiction India was hoping for.Tiny takeaway for India,bigger 1 for Pk — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 17, 2019

Comments

comments