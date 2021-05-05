Tirade with SACM Firdous: Report finds Sialkot AC responsible

LAHORE: A preliminary report on the Sialkot Ramazan Bazaar incident has held Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf responsible for the tirade between her and SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The preliminary report has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan as well, sources privy to the matter told ARY News.

The incident had taken place on Sunday when Awan was on a visit to a Ramazan bazaar in her hometown.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had paid a special visit to Ramazan Bazaar set up at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot where she visited various installs and inspected prices of different edible commodities and cleanliness arrangements. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf were also present on the occasion.

Firdous Ashiq Awan had reprimanded Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf for failing to control the sale of substandard items in Ramazan bazaars.

The SACM took stern notice of the sale of substandard goods and told AC Sialkot that it was her duty to check the quality of the goods. “You are getting paid for the work and it is your duty to keep a check on the things here,” Awan shouted at AC Sialkot.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan responds to criticism over scolding Sialkot AC

The Assistant Commissioner Sialkot tried to give her position on the matter but Firdous Ashiq Awan continued shouting at her. The AC then asked Firdous to behave, but all her requests went in vain. In retaliation, AC left the place in anger.

The video showing Firdous shouting at the assistant commission went viral on social media within no time. Twitter and Facebook users strongly reacted to Firdous shouting at a government official. In a statement, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik also condemned Firdous Ashiq Awan’s act of shouting at the Sialkot assistant commissioner.

