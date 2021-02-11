TLP extends deadline after agreement with govt, confirms PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In an important development, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has extended its deadline related to acceptance of their demands after an agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incumbent government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Our team held successful negotiations with the TLP and they have extended their deadline until April 20 for their demands related to Khatam-e-Nabuvat law (finality of prophethood) (PBUH), PM Imran Khan confirmed while exclusively talking to ARY News.

He further said that the demands of the TLP would be tabled before the parliament after April 20, 2021.

PM Imran Khan proudly said that his government has raised the issue effectively at all the international forums.

On the other hand, ARY News has acquired the content of the agreement between the government and TLP.

According to the agreement, the government has reiterated its resolve on November 2020 agreement and the demands of the TLP regarding Khatam-e-Nabuvat would be presented before the parliament after April 20, this year.

It has been made clear that decisions would be taken after the approval of the parliament and the names of TLP workers enlisted in the fourth schedule would be removed.

