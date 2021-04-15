ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Thursday announced that notification to proscribe Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as an outlawed organization would be issued shortly, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a joint presser along with Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Sheikh Rasheed said that a separate summary would be sent to the cabinet for dissolution of the TLP through a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday (tomorrow).

“The summaries were kept separate on the advice of the law minister and attorney general,” said the interior minister, who further announced that no one involved in the violent acts across the country would be spared.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that he and Noorul Haq Qadri laud the sacrifices rendered by the police and Rangers across the country in bringing stability to the situation which erupted after the arrest of the TLP chief Saad Rizvi.

Earlier, the federal cabinet on Thursday approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act.

The approval from the federal cabinet to place a ban on the TLP was taken through a circulation summary after the interior ministry conveyed a summary in this regard.

The summary from the interior ministry has recommended a ban on the TLP owing to its violent activities in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

