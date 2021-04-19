Ulema delegation calls on TLP chief in jail to negotiate end of protests

LAHORE: A delegation of ulema led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council has Monday called on the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi at the Kot Lakhpat Jail which urged him to call off the protests that are disadvantageous to Pakistan only, ARY News reported.

The delegation was scheduled to meet the TLP chief since early today and its chair Raza said he counseled Saad Rizvi to record a video message for his followers advising them to return to their houses ending the protests.

Our negotiations have been on a positive note and soon there will be a breakthrough, Raza said following the meeting which continued for more than seven hours.

We did not come to meet him on behalf of the government but trying on our own to relieve the mounting tensions instead, Raza told the media following the meeting.

We are expecting fruitful developments soon as the second round of negotiations is fixed shortly, Raza said.

Raza said that Saad Rizvi has appealed to his all demonstrators to remain peaceful.

It was earlier today reported from Lahore that a delegation led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza would meet Saad Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat Jail today as talks between banned TLP and the government have been in progress.

Sources quoted that Sahibzada Hamid Raza would lead the delegation to meet TLP chief Saad Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat jail where he’s detained.

The two sides in the meeting, will discuss the end of the confrontation and bringing the situation back to normal, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a video statement, released in the wee hours of Monday, said that the first round of negotiations with the banned TLP remained productive. Rasheed said the second round of talks would be held today.

