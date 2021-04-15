KARACHI: Head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in Karachi Razi Hussaini on Thursday warned to leave the party if TLP chief Saad Rizvi refuses to shun support for violent acts, ARY NEWS reported.

“Saad Rizvi should shun stubbornness as issues could not be resolved on roads,” he said in a video message and added that if the situation persists then the nation would be disappointed with the TLP chief.

He regretted that several lives were lost owing to mayhem at the country’s roads during the past days and directed the TLP activists to shun protest and approach the party leadership for future plans.

He further asked the head of the TLP negotiating team, Dr Shafiq, to immediately address the issues faced by the party and return to the negotiating table.

Earlier in the day, the Federal cabinet approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act.

According to sources in the cabinet division, the approval from the federal cabinet to place a ban on the TLP was taken through a circulation summary after the interior ministry conveyed a summary in this regard.

The summary from the interior ministry has recommended a ban on the TLP owing to its violent activities in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a green signal to a summary sent by the Ministry of Interior seeking a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent protests across the country.

