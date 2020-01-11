WATCH: Toddler among three shot dead as robber loots gold shop

A two-year-old boy was among the three victims who died in a shooting at a mall as a merciless robber single-handedly looted the gold shop and opened indiscriminate fire.

The incident was reported at a Thailand Mall in Lopburi province, about 90 miles (145km) north of Bangkok.



The CCTV footage of the incident shows a robber acting alone approaches the gold shop’s counter as two of the victims including a saleswoman and a customer lying in the ground being shot.

In another scene of the video, it was shown a mother running away with her son as the gunfire is heard in the background. She was later seen holding the minor, who suffered a bullet-wound, in her laps.

In the message posted on their Facebook page, the parents later wrote: “We love you very much. We are so sorry that we cannot protect you. Rest in peace our angel.”

A security guard at the shop was the third victim in the incident along with three staffers and visitors, who sustained bullet wounds.

Read More: Stolen golden coffin makes return from New York to Cairo

Thai police have launched a hunt for the masked assailant along with offering £2,500 for information leading to the gunman’s arrest.

“The robber was merciless. We are looking for him in every place. Please trust us, we will definitely get this man and bring him to justice,” Regional police commander Ampol Buaruppon said, adding police were authorized to use lethal force if he resists arrest.

