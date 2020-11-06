Web Analytics
Tragedy as toddler dies after choking on bean lunch

A town in Spain is mourning the death of a toddler who choked on her lunch and then lost her life in hospital.

The 14-months-old girl, from Rocafort, choked on a bean during lunch and was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, before being admitted to intensive care, The Mirror reported.

Rocafort Mayor Guillermo Jose said paramedics were called to a council-run nursery around lunchtime, but crews were unable to extract the bean on scene.

The child was taken La Fe Hospital in Valencia in critical condition but she failed to survived after suffering brain damage, a hospital spokesperson said.

The town immediately declared three days of mourning to remember the young girl.

“I would like to express mine, the town hall’s and the whole of Rocafort’s most sincere condolences and profound sadness to the family and friends of the little girl that has died,” Jose said.

“All the flags on council buildings will be flown at half-mast, with a black ribbon on them.”

The infant has not been publicly identified.

It’s understood she hadn’t yet started at the nursery where the tragedy occurred.

