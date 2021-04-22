17-month-old child dies after being left alone in tub

A 21-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the death of a toddler found unresponsive in a bathtub of water in Missouri, United States.

Jodi Crum is being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a $100,000 bond, charged with second degree involuntary manslaughter, according to the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety.

Detectives said the 17-month-old child was left unattended for some time, although they did not give a precise time.

Bloomfield police officers responded to the incident on Tuesday and found the baby. They performed CPR until and EMS crew arrived.

They took the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced the baby dead.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, police said, but the report has not been released.

Crum was arrested on Wednesday.

