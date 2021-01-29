Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Toddler interrupts mother’s live weather forecast, video goes viral    

A weather reporter’s 9-month-old son interrupted a live segment when she was reporting the weather from her house in Los Angeles, California.      

According to the details, ABC7’s Leslie Lopez was reporting the weather from her home on 8th of January  when her minor son, Nolan, had decided to join his mother on-screen.

In the adorable video that was making rounds on internet,  Lopez can be seen reporting on a storm that was on its way to Southern California when suddenly her son, Nolan, appears at her feet and grabs her legs.

Shocked to see him there, Lopez can’t stop herself from giggling at first. But tactfully dealing with the moment, she gets through the forecast in spite of her surprise visitor, and even bends down to pick him up while still doing her job flawlessly.

As she wraps up the segment, holding Nolan on her hip, she says jokingly, but with an air of resignation, “He walks now guys, so I’ve lost all control.”

Netizens were praising Lopez’s ability to multitask and handle the situation with grace and humour.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

VIDEO: Woman throws herself on top of her minor son after gunman opens fire

Offbeat

Terrifying video shows skier chased downhill by wild bear

Offbeat

Terrifying video: Skier buried under snow after falling into crevasse

Offbeat

Watch: Chimpanzee breaks out of zoo enclosure, returns on its own


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close