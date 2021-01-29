Toddler interrupts mother’s live weather forecast, video goes viral    

A weather reporter’s 9-month-old son interrupted a live segment when she was reporting the weather from her house in Los Angeles, California.

According to the details, ABC7’s Leslie Lopez was reporting the weather from her home on 8th of January when her minor son, Nolan, had decided to join his mother on-screen.

In the adorable video that was making rounds on internet, Lopez can be seen reporting on a storm that was on its way to Southern California when suddenly her son, Nolan, appears at her feet and grabs her legs.

Shocked to see him there, Lopez can’t stop herself from giggling at first. But tactfully dealing with the moment, she gets through the forecast in spite of her surprise visitor, and even bends down to pick him up while still doing her job flawlessly.

As she wraps up the segment, holding Nolan on her hip, she says jokingly, but with an air of resignation, “He walks now guys, so I’ve lost all control.”

Netizens were praising Lopez’s ability to multitask and handle the situation with grace and humour.

Mr. Friday made a surprise appearance this morning. 😂❤️ https://t.co/9mkYDwLJvX — Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) January 28, 2021

This is joyous and beautiful. And it shouldn’t feel like such a rarity. Moms work. It’s okay if we see their children. https://t.co/A1zExKIwd0 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 28, 2021

Man… I LOVE stuff from home and seeing things like this. Really fun and good for her for embracing it and smiling. Handled it great 🙂 https://t.co/7pkp6WExav — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) January 28, 2021

