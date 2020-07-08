WATCH: Toddler survives horrific car accident

In a heart-stopping moment, a vehicle hit and overran a two-year-old child but he miraculously survived the accident with no broken bones.

The horrifying incident occurred in Brazil and was captured on a CCTV camera.

The footage showed how the entire event unfolded when a woman, reported as a toddler’s grandmother, left him with his mother, who was standing at the door of a parked car.

The child, who is identified as Theo dos Reis Santos, suddenly decided to run back across the road, slipping away from his mother who was obstructed by the car door and could not reach him in time.

As the toddler stepped on the road, a speeding vehicle hit him and despite attempts to apply emergency brakes, ran over the boy.

The shocked mother grabbed the child in her arms and moved to the pavement to check on his injuries.

He was later shifted to a hospital but spent only a day in the city’s emergency care unit before he was discharged.

An X-ray showed no broken bones, and soon afterward Theo was happily jumping and playing on a mattress with his sister again.

Health experts believed that the toddler was able to sustain the impact of the hit and wheels running over him due to his undeveloped bones.

‘The fact that Theo is still a child and his bones are not completely formed helped his body cushion the impact without suffering more serious injuries,’ Paediatrician Ana Escobar was quoted as saying.

