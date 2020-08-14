In a miracle, a one-year-old boy survived after a steel rod rammed into the back of his head in China’s Shandong province on Thursday.

According to the details, the toddler was playing outside when he all of a sudden slipped and fell backwards before landing on a metal bar protruding from a manhole cover. In the terrifying incident, a steel rod speared the toddler’s skull from the back of his head in Jinan city of Shandong province.

His father cut the steel rod off the manhole cover with a pair of pliers and took his son to a local hospital.

Talking about the incident, his father said that his son had been playing outside before suddenly slipping on a wet road and falling backwards.

‘I ran over to check on him. It was not good because it had rammed into his head. He said that he cut the rod off the manhole cover and shifted his son to the hospital.

Jinan Children’s Hospital Director of Neurosurgery Dr Wang Guangning said that the toddler had been critical condition when he was brought in, Mail Online reported.

“The child was struggling to stay awake when he was brought in. He also had a fever,” the medic added.

He said that after examining the boy’s injury with a CT scan, they found that the metal stick had been about five millimetres (0.2 inches) away from puncturing the young patient’s blood vessels.

During an hour-long emergency operation, surgeons successfully removed the pole from the toddler’s head with the help of a microscope. He is said to have been in stable condition while being treated at the Jinan hospital.

Comments

comments