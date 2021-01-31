Web Analytics
WATCH: Toddler’s priceless reaction to father reading book in different voices

In an adorable video, a toddler gives a priceless reaction to her father reading a storybook in different voices.    

In the 27-second clip, which has garnered over 2 million views, a baby can be seen on her father’s lap and listening to a story attentively.

Her father can be seen reading from a children’s book while mimicking the voices of Micky Mouse and Goofy. In turn, the toddler is very amused as her gurgling laughter is heard throughout the video.

Since being shared on social media, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many gushing over the baby’s cuteness.

Many parents took to the comments section to reminisce what it was like to tell their children stories when they were small.

The rest of the comments were filled with a lot of ‘aww’, ‘heart-eyed emoji’, and many other similar reactions that expressed what they felt when they watched the delightful video.

