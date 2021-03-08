Toll plaza employees thrash FIA officer over non-payment of tax in Lahore

LAHORE: The toll plaza employee on Monday thrashed an officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he refused to pay the toll tax of his vehicle in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FIA’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Waseem Obaid was traveling in his vehicle on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway. The conflict emerged when he refused to pay tax at the Ravi Toll Plaza.

Read More:Maryam Nawaz crosses Gujranwala toll plaza without paying tax

After a verbal brawl, the toll plaza employees reportedly subjected the FIA officer to torture on the road. FIA’s Waseem Obaid accused the toll plaza employees of subjecting him to severe torture and smashing his car’s windows, front and rear windscreens.

