Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Tom and Jerry’ live-action movie to release in 2020

Tom and Jerry, live-action

Warner Bros will now release live-action hybrid comedy Tom and Jerry in 2020 instead of 2021. 

The cat and mouse story was slated to release on April 16, 2021, but the company moved it forward by four months, announcing December 23, 2020, as the new release date, reports Variety.

On Friday, the studio said a yet-to-be-titled “event” film will fill the slot.

Directed by Tim Story, the film stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda.

The story revolves around Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse moving to a New York hotel after being kicked out of their home. An employee at the hotel, played by Moretz, will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Netflix is making plans to stop password sharing

Lifestyle

Three women shown door for confronting Harvey Weinstein at event

Lifestyle

Imran Ashraf all set to make big screen debut next year

Lifestyle

Actress Felicity Huffman released early from US college scandal sentence


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close