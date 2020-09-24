The legendary actor of Hollywood, Tom Cruise, and director Doug Liman are likely to start the journey to outer space in October 2021 for the upcoming flick.

The images released by Space Shuttle Almanac on Twitter revealed that Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman named as the ‘Tourist 1’ and ‘Tourist 2’ in the chart reads “SpaceX Crew Dragon”.

Space Shuttle Almanac shared a photo of spacecraft and countries set to launch in the next three years. The chart may seem like an assuming collage of names, flags and spacecraft at first, upon a closer look the chart reveals some names from Hollywood, the reports said.

With the arrival of the @MBRSpaceCentre Astronauts @astro_hazzaa and @Astro_Alneyadi at @NASA_Johnson this week, can we assume they are the two Emirati crew members who will make the 6 mth stay on the #ISS in Oct 2022? pic.twitter.com/b2Sdr06hUc — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 21, 2020

Earlier, it had been reported that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were working on a project that would see a movie actually shot in space.

Three names were seen in the list including Pilot Lopez Alegria, Tourist 1 Tom Cruise and Tourist 2 Doug Liman who have been currently booked to go to the International Space Station (ISS) in October 2021 onboard SpaceX’s Dragon Axiom. However, the third visitor’s spot was still vacant.

According to CinamaBlend, the project could be the long-gestating Luna Park as the movie first popped up in September 2015 but later nobody heard much about it. It is reportedly a project for which Tom Cruise showed interest to make it prior to the last Mission: Impossible film.

The report stated that Luna Park is also a project written and directed by Doug Liman, and the movie is said to be about renegade space workers, so it fits with the apparent desire to film in space. Of course, it could be something entirely different, whether or not Luna Park ever happens.

The development hints for Tom Cruise’s journey to space for his upcoming movie is getting real, however, the real details of the flick are still unknown.

Comments

comments