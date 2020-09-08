WATCH: Tom Cruise performs gravity-defying stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

In a heart-stopping stunt, Hollywood legendary actor Tom Cruise, 58, on Sunday performed gravity-defying scene for his anticipated movie ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Norway.

Tom Cruise was seen making the impossible look, when he shot the stunt for his upcoming film. He was seen flying through the air as he jumped off a huge ramp aboard a motorcycle on the top of mountain Helsetkopen.

Soon after leaping into the air, Cruise let go of the motorbike, allowing it to fall to the grown as he continued his descent in a parachute.

A helicopter was seen trailing the star as all of the death-defying action took place, as production continued on the big budget production, Mail Online reported.

On Saturday, the star was dressed in all-black as he rehearsed his latest scuffle with a stuntman atop a train in Norway, after production for the blockbuster was relocated from the UK following a five-month break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruise, who will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the spy film series − was attached to a harness for the scuffle on the roof of a train, and briefly chatted to crew members as he prepared to film the scene.

After production for Mission Impossible 7 was moved to Norway, it was reported that Cruise hired a £500,000 ship for the film’s crew to avoid any coronavirus-related delays.

Filming was already delayed for five months after COVID-19 spread across Italy, where production had been based in March, leading the release date to be pushed back to November 2021.

