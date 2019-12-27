Tom Hanks becomes honorary Greek citizen

ATHENS: Tom Hanks was awarded honorary Greek citizenship on Friday, the state Athens News Agency said, adding an official touch to a long love affair with the country.

A document that confirmed the distinction was signed by Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos, ANA said.

The 63-year-old actor and filmmaker’s wife, producer Rita Wilson, is also of Greek origin on her mother’s side.

There is considerable pride in Greece that Hanks, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, has a summer house on the picturesque island of Antiparos and visits every year.

Hanks has said that he feels “110 percent Greek…I’m more Greek than a Greek is” by being married to Wilson, producer of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding.’

