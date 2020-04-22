Tom Hanks, wife to donate blood to help with coronavirus research
American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have decided to donate blood in support of medical research in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
The couple tested positive for coronavirus in March. The actor contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia. Later, the pair recovered and returned to Los Angeles after a two-week quarantine.
In an interview over the weekend, Tom, 63 and Rita, 63 joked about the creation of a ‘Hank-ccine’.
The couple have been approved to donate blood after they enrolled in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be useful for scientists working on developing a vaccine.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
The Forrest Grump actor hopes the blood proves to be useful in the fight against the pandemic.
He shared that his wife suffered much worse coronavirus symptoms than he did and he was concerned for her health.
Tom said: “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms.”
“She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while,” he added.