Tom Hanks, wife to donate blood to help with coronavirus research

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have decided to donate blood in support of medical research in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

The couple tested positive for coronavirus in March. The actor contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia. Later, the pair recovered and returned to Los Angeles after a two-week quarantine.

In an interview over the weekend, Tom, 63 and Rita, 63 joked about the creation of a ‘Hank-ccine’.

The couple have been approved to donate blood after they enrolled in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be useful for scientists working on developing a vaccine.

The Forrest Grump actor hopes the blood proves to be useful in the fight against the pandemic.

He shared that his wife suffered much worse coronavirus symptoms than he did and he was concerned for her health.

Tom said: “Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms.”

“She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while,” he added.

