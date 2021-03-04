Tom Hardy’s ‘Capone’ biopic on Netflix slammed as ‘awful’

Tom Hardy’s outing as the mobster boss Capone isn’t exactly boding well with viewers upon its Netflix release, reported The Daily Mail.

Released on Netflix at the end of February, almost a year after its original release on May. 12, 2020, Capone failed to impress viewers on the streaming app, with many branding the film as a ‘waste of time’.

The film chronicles the last year of the mobster Al Capone’s life, who settled in Florida after spending a decade behind bars with failing mental and physical health. The gangster died at the age of just 48 years.

However, despite Hardy’s committed portrayal of the role (he is seen in an adult diaper after wetting himself in some scenes), audience reviews on Twitter were less than favorable, with one user writing, “Just wasted 2 hours of me life watching Capone on Netflix.”

Another user commented, “So Capone on Netflix was bloody hard work. Still wondering what the point was,” with yet another writing, “Been watching a Tom Hardy film Capone on Netflix. Let me save you an hour and a half of your life even in lockdown. It’s shite.”

Been watching a Tom Hardy film "Capone" on netflix

Despite the harsh reviews, some felt Hardy’s performance was some redeeming factor. “Capone on Netflix… Not sure how I feel about it. Brilliant performance by Tom Hardy, but not sure the film was that good,” said one viewer.

Another wrote, “I like Tom Hardy as an actor and enjoy the ‘gangster’ genre. But this was awful.”

Even so, some went as far as to brand the film the ‘worst film’ they’ve ever seen.

The biopic also stars Linda Cardellini in the role of Capone’s wife Mae, Jack Lowden as an FBI Agent, Kyle MacLachlan as Karlock, and Matt Dillon as Johnny. It is helmed by Josh Trank, who returned to directing after the 2015 reboot of the Fantastic Four.

