Women troubled as tomato prices soar to Rs260 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of tomatoes in Karachi has reached the highest-ever mark as the provincial government failed to enforce its approved rates, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, tomatoes are being sold at Rs260 per kg in the city’s wholesale market, while the same is being sold in the retail market.

کراچی میں ٹماٹر ٹرپل سینچری بنانے کے قریب پہنچ گیا کراچی میں ٹماٹر ٹرپل سینچری بنانے کے قریب پہنچ گیا — سالن میں کیا ٖڈالیں؟ خواتین پریشان — ٹماٹر 260 روپے کلو ہوگیا#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, November 11, 2019

Similarly, onions at the wholesale market cost Rs 80 to 90 per kg, but in the city markets, it is being sold between Rs120 and Rs150.

The sudden rise in tomato prices has also increased problems for household women.

The price hike is attributed to a cessation in the supply of tomatoes from Iran. Authorities said that rates will come back to normal in 2 to 3 weeks.

Last month, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PM Imran directed strong action against the hoarders in the country and ensure government’s price of edible commodities in the country.

Briefing media on cabinet decisions, the special assistant had said that the cabinet meeting discussed the 12-point agenda and endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) October 2 decision.

