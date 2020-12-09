Google unveils Pakistan’s top searches in 2020
Google on Wednesday released a list of the top 10 trending searches in Pakistan for the year 2020.
This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favorite sport. For the third year in a row, cricket has dominated Pakistan’s Google searches.
Pakistan vs England was the most popular search followed by coronavirus and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan.
Trending searches of 2020
- Pakistan vs England
- Coronavirus
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
- Google Classroom
- US Election 2020
- PSL 2020
- India vs New Zealand
- England vs Australia
- England vs West indies
- Worldometers
Moreover, Pakistani drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho which became quite popular amongst the masses, and the Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul has also been featured in the top 10 lost.
Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020
- Ertugrul
- Meray Paas Tum Ho
- Money Heist
- Bigg Boss 14
- Mirzapur Season 2
- Deewangi
- MeraDilMeraDushman
- Kuruluş: Osman
- Ehd-e-Wafa
- Joker
US President-elect Joe Biden, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah, and Turkish actress EsraBilgiç aka Halime Hatun also made it to the list.
Here is the list of trending people searches of 2020
- MarviSarmad
- Uzma Khan
- Joe Biden
- Alizeh Shah
- Hareem Shah
- Minahil Malik
- Falak Shabir
- Asim Azhar
- EsraBilgiç
- Sarah Khan
Trending searches about Coronavirus
- Thank you coronavirus helpers
- Coronavirus tips
- Coronavirus update
- Worldometer
- corona cases
- Pakistan Medical Council
- Quarantine
- covid-19
- symptoms of coronavirus
- Coronavirus vaccine
Trending event and occasion searches of 2020
- US Election
- Leap day
- International women’s day
- Australia fire
- Gilgit-Baltistan election 2020
- Beirut blast
- Motorway incident
- Kabaddi world cup 2020
- Under 19 world cup
- LhabibvsGaethje
Trending gadget searches of 2020
- Huawei Y9a
- Infinix note 7
- Vivo v20
- iPhone 12
- Infinix hot 9
- OPPO f17 pro
- Vivo s1
- Vivo y20
- Vivo y51
- Huawei Y6p