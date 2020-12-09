Google on Wednesday released a list of the top 10 trending searches in Pakistan for the year 2020.

This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favorite sport. For the third year in a row, cricket has dominated Pakistan’s Google searches.

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search followed by coronavirus and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan.

Trending searches of 2020

Pakistan vs England

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Google Classroom

US Election 2020

PSL 2020

India vs New Zealand

England vs Australia

England vs West indies

Worldometers

Moreover, Pakistani drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho which became quite popular amongst the masses, and the Turkish television series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul has also been featured in the top 10 lost.

Trending Movies and TV searches of 2020

Ertugrul

Meray Paas Tum Ho

Money Heist

Bigg Boss 14

Mirzapur Season 2

Deewangi

MeraDilMeraDushman

Kuruluş: Osman

Ehd-e-Wafa

Joker

US President-elect Joe Biden, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah, and Turkish actress EsraBilgiç aka Halime Hatun also made it to the list.

Here is the list of trending people searches of 2020

MarviSarmad

Uzma Khan

Joe Biden

Alizeh Shah

Hareem Shah

Minahil Malik

Falak Shabir

Asim Azhar

EsraBilgiç

Sarah Khan

Trending searches about Coronavirus

Thank you coronavirus helpers

Coronavirus tips

Coronavirus update

Worldometer

corona cases

Pakistan Medical Council

Quarantine

covid-19

symptoms of coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine

Trending event and occasion searches of 2020

US Election

Leap day

International women’s day

Australia fire

Gilgit-Baltistan election 2020

Beirut blast

Motorway incident

Kabaddi world cup 2020

Under 19 world cup

LhabibvsGaethje

Trending gadget searches of 2020

Huawei Y9a

Infinix note 7

Vivo v20

iPhone 12

Infinix hot 9

OPPO f17 pro

Vivo s1

Vivo y20

Vivo y51

Huawei Y6p

