Top court overturns IHC stay order against expansion of Poly Clinic Hospital

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday overturned the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in 2014 barring the Federal Government Poly Clinic Hospital from extending its land over Argentina Park in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar issued these directives while hearing the case about lack of facilities and staff in the hospital.

“The hospital is so congested and overcrowded that one hardly finds some place to pass through. I had said no stay order will come in your way for expansion,” said Chief Justice Nisar.

The health secretary said the stay order was continued since 2014. He said area of the park was more than 2.5 acre.

SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan apprised that the IHC had issued the stay order against cutting of tree.

The top justice said exercising the powers delegated to him he was overturning the stay order.

The court said the stay order would no more be a hurdle in expansion of the hospital.

Reprimanding the mismanagement, CJP Nisar wondered that where else would the facilities be if not in hospitals.

The health secretary said the issue of giving permanent status to doctors and staff also needed attention.

The chief justice said that issue would be disposed of by the bench which would hear the case in this regard.

