Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Top English medic hopeful new variant of concern will not escape vaccines

top english medic new variant covid-19 vaccines chris whitty

A new coronavirus variant of concern known as B.1.617.2, first identified in India, appears to be less likely to be vaccine resistant than other variants, English Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.

Whitty said the B.1.617.2 variant was a concern and health officials were keeping a close eye on it.

top english medic new variant covid-19 vaccines chris whitty

“Our view is that this is a highly transmissible variant… (but) at this point in time, our view is it is less likely to be able to escape vaccination than some of the other variants,” he said at a news conference.

“But the data are not properly in there. So I think we need to be cautious until we’ve seen clear data that give us an answer one way or the other.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

One AZ COVID-19 vaccine dose gives 80% lower death risk – English data

Pakistan

Govt committed to include private sector in development process: PM

Must Read

Kuwait to lift Covid curfew on first Eid day

Health

PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to PIMS Hospital’s Covid ward

[X] Close