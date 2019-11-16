As soon as you unwrap an android phone and log in, the next important thing you will be mulling over is to download some key apps.

Most users normally get on with just free apps for a number of purposes but the best apps do come with price tags and a number of them are priced outrageously.

So, here is the list of one of the most expensive mobile apps.

BizjetMobile

Want to use free in-flight internet?

Here comes BizjetMobile app that claim their product is the only app in the world to offer an in-flight connectivity system. It utilizes Bluetooth Smart technology and Iridium to simultaneously connect pilots and passengers with the outside world.

All you have to do is pay $250 and enjoy the journey.

SafeSession Voice Encryption

Want to avoid hacking of mobile conversation. No need to worry now, Just pay $300 and download SafeSession Voice Encryption app in your phone.

The software protects conversation from being hacked with the aid of voice encryption algorithms. However, it requires that the person on the other end has also installed the SafeSession secure software on their device.

Barcelona vs Madrid

The match between fierce rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is considered one of the biggest club sporting events in the world.

According to Forbes, these two soccer teams are some of the world’s most valuable sports teams as well.

Unsurprisingly, this game is also the most expensive soccer app at $349.99.

DDS GP Yes!

DDS GP Yes! is by far the #1 app for dentists.

It helps dental professionals make your teeth healthier and whiter while helping patients better understand how dental treatment works.

It costs about $500 but dental treatment plans will look less frightening than ever before with this app.

Vip Black

If you’re in search of exclusivity and distinction, Vip Black will definitely be your favorite app. Its exclusive recommendations of the best restaurants, hotels, bars, gyms, and galleries in town are only fit for the most privileged pockets.

All this info will cost you about $1,120.

Just keep in mind that in order to download this app, you’ll have to prove that you have at least one million dollars in your bank account.

