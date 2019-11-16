One of the best ways to make yourself happy in the present is to recall beautiful memories from the past.

This piece will take you on a journey down memory lane. You will be reminded of some of those favorite childhood memories hidden in the crevices of your mind.

Here is the list of top five games that you have played in your childhood if you were born in 90s.

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

Capcom, a Japanese video game developer, released another arcade-favorite-turned-video-game in 1991.

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior is a competitive fighting game that allows you to play different characters who have their own unique fighting style.

Doom

There was a lot of speculation when Doom, a first-person shooter video game, was released in 1993.

Many parents were concerned about the game’s violence and the possible negative impact it could have on children. Fast forward over 25 years and now first-person shooter games are a billion-dollar business.

Jumanji

Jumanji is a fantasy box office hit that was released in 1995. The movie is about two siblings who play a mystical board that ends up unleashing a world of chaos and adventure on them.

A few months after the movie was released, Milton Bradley came out with a real-life Jumanji board game.

The game revolves around the same premise as the movie. All players could potentially lose if they roll a certain number and the jungle overtakes them.

Sonic The Hedgehog

The Sega Genesis Console was originally launched in October 1988, in Japan.

For many Americans, the game console didn’t become a popular household item until the early 1990s.

One of the most popular Sega Console games was Sonic The Hedgehog. The game features a bright blue hedgehog with supersonic speed.

The video game was released in North America in 1991 and quickly became a cult classic video game that is still played to this day.

Ask Zandar

Playing Ask Zandar as a kid was a mystical experience. Each player had to draw a question card and guess if the Zandar would answer their question positively or negatively.

After they answered, the player would then wave their hand over Zandar’s globe to hear his response.

If the player correctly guessed Zandar’s response, they would be rewarded with a gem. However, if they answered incorrectly, they would need to return one of their existing gems.

